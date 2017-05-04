Apache reports Q1 earnings miss but hikes North America output forecast

Apache (APA -1.8% ) is lower after Q1 earnings came in below analyst consensus estimates, but its shares are losing less than many oil producing peers as energy company stocks are hit hard by drastically lower crude prices.

APA says Q1 global production fell 11% Y/Y to 481K boe/day, but it raised guidance for North American production to 256K-264K boe/day from an earlier outlook of 252K-263K boe/day.

APA says it realized $51.20/bbl of oil in Q1, up from $31.62 a year earlier.

On its Alpine High discovery, APA announces delivery of first gas at Alpine High midstream, two months ahead of schedule; APA says it has finished construction of the first section of a 30-inch gas pipeline, allowing it to send gas to market for the first time in the field.