Comparable store sales turn negative at Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports sales growth of 42% in Q1. Same-shack sales fell 2.5% Y/Y vs. +0.2% consensus. The company ran up a tough comparable this year after same-Shack sales rose 10% last year.

Shack-level operating profit was up 170 bps to 26.9% of sales during the quarter.

Average weekly sales for domestic company-operated Shacks fell to $86K vs. $90K a year ago.

Labor costs as a percentage of sales increased significantly, up 240 bps to 27.6%.

The company ended the quarter with 127 Shacks in operation, compared to 88 a year ago.