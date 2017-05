Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.24 vs. $1.35 one year ago. Estimates were for $0.89.

Global sales of $1.1B flat Y/Y excluding forex impact; volume point of $1.4B up 1%. China sales up 5%, with volume point up 17% - company notes price increases there starting April 1 which pulled sales in Q1.

Full-year adjusted EPS now seen at $4.05-$4.45 from $3.65-$4.05 previously; Q2 adjusted EPS seen at $0.85-$1.05.

Conference call at 5:30 ET

Previously: Herbalife beats by $0.35, beats on revenue (May 4)