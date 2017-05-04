Zynga +3.9% as revenues grow and beat, user base rises

Zynga (ZNGA -2.1% ) is up 3.9% after hours after its Q1 results missed on profits but beat on revenues and trimmed losses, part of an ongoing turnaround under Frank Gibeau.

Revenue rose to $194.3M from $186.7M; accounting for changes in deferred revenue of $13.1M, bookings (the company's preferred top-line measure) rose to $207.4M from $181.6M, a 14% gain.

Mobile revenue and bookings were the company's best ever, with mobile revenue growing 19% and mobile bookings up 27%.

Net loss of $9.5M was better than guidance, though EPS of -$0.01 was short of analyst consensus for a profit.

The mobile audience grew 16% and hit 18M average daily active users. Overall, average DAUs reached 21M, up 8%.

In monthly active users, average MAUs were 72M (up 5%); mobile MAUs were 63M (up 13%) and Web MAUs 9M (down 28%). Average daily bookings per average DAU were $0.107, up 4%, and payer conversion climbed to 2.3%.

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $200M (vs. consensus for $199.7M), and adjusted EBITDA of $19M (short of $23.8M expected).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

