Q1 core earnings of $44.9M or $0.40 per share vs. $39.8M and $0.36 in Q4. Dividend is $0.40.

Book value per share of $17.95 up from $17.48 three months earlier. Today's close of $15.90 is an 11.4% discount to book - pretty wide for the mREIT sector these days.

Economic return on book value of 5% for the quarter, or about 20% annualized.

Effective net interest margin of 1.30% up nine basis points from Q4.

