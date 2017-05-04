Main Street beats again, shares sell for 75% premium to book

Q1 net investment income of $31.2M or $0.57 per share vs. $30.4M and $0.57 in Q4. Distributable net investment income per share of $0.61 flat from last quarter. Dividends were $0.555.

Net increase in net assets from operations of $31.5M vs. $48M in Q4.

Net asset value per share of $22.44 vs. $22.10. Today's close of $39.35 is a whopping 75% premium to March 31 book value.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

Previously: Main Street Capital beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income (May 4)

MAIN flat after hours