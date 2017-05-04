Stocks end little changed, but energy sector smacked

Stocks finished flat despite a busy news day that included considerable action in a few key sectors.

The big story probably was the House's razor-thin vote to pass a bill aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare, which will "at least get the ball moving" closer to tax reform, "which is what the market wants," says Prudential chief market strategist Quincy Krosby.

Shares of hospitals and insurance companies mostly rose after the vote.

But the most violent moves occurred in energy stocks (-1.8%), which were crushed under a selloff in crude oil futures, with the WTI plunging 4.8% to $45.52/bbl and leaving the group at its worst level in five months; the decline was credited to a supply overhang following recent inventory reports, some weak data out of China, and a deteriorating technical picture.

Commodities fell broadly on concerns about Chinese demand for iron and steel; May copper fell 1.2% to its lowest settlement since January, and gold slid 1.6% to $1226.50/oz.

On the flip side, the consumer staples sector (+0.7%) topped the leaderboard, helped by strength in Kellogg after after posting better than expected earnings.

Health care (+0.6%) also outperformed thanks in part to biotechs, as Regeneron Pharma surged on better than expected Q1 revenues.

Investors also received a mixed bag of U.S. economic reports, which dragged U.S. Treasury prices lower; the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4 bps to 2.36%.