Activision Blizzard -2.1% despite Q1 beat, solid Q2 guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has fallen 2.1% after hours following Q1 earnings beat expectations and showed solid subscription growth even amid soft results from Call of Duty-focused Activision.

The company had 431M monthly active users: Blizzard hit its high of 41M (up 58%); Activision had 48M, down from last year after softness out of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; King had 342M (also down Y/Y). In engagement, Blizzard hit a record there as well, and King's time spend per DAU is 35 minutes/day.

Revenue breakout: Product sales, $509M (down 21.1%); Subscription, licensing and other revenues, $1.22B (up 50.2%).

Net revenues by platform: Console, $615M (down 20%); PC, $566M (up 42%); Mobile and ancillary, $475M (up 95%); other, $70M (up 49%).

Net revenues by segment: Activision, $215M (down 40%); Blizzard, $441M (up 50%); King, $474M (up 129%).

For Q2, the company's guiding to net revenues of $1.43B ($1.2B accounting for GAAP deferrals, vs. consensus of $1.188B) and EPS of $0.38. For calendar 2017, it's boosting guidance to net revenues of $6.1B ($6.33B accounting for GAAP deferrals, light of consensus for $6.41B) and EPS of $1.80.

