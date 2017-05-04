Ellington Financial puts in strongish quarter; shares at 16% discount to book

Net increase in shareholder's equity from operations of $15.3M or $0.47 per share vs. $1.7M and $0.05 in Q4. Dividend is $0.45.

Book value per share of $19.50 up $0.04 from three months earlier. Today's close of $16.36 is a whopping (these days) 16% discount to book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of 2.5%, or 10% annualized.

Long credit portfolio up 17% Q/Q to $640.3M. Credit strategy generated income of $18.2M or $0.55 per share. Agency strategy generated income of $1.9M.

130.5K shares bought back during quarter for $2.1M. Another 128.3K shares repurchased in Q2.

Conference call at 11 ET

EFC flat after hours