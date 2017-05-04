Clean Energy Fuels +5% on unexpected Q1 profit

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +5% AH after reporting a surprise Q1 profit of $0.41/share, although results may not be comparable to the analyst consensus estimate for an $0.11 loss.

CLNE says it delivered 85.1M gallons during Q1, up 9.8% from 77.5M gallons delivered in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenues fell 6.6% Y/Y to $89.5M, which CLNE says was primarily due to the expiration of excise tax credits for alternative fuels as of Dec. 31, resulting in a $6.4M revenue decline from the year-ago quarter.