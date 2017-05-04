Sierra Wireless +14.7% on Q1 beat, upbeat guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) has jumped 14.7% in recent minutes following a beat in its Q1 earnings that featured stronger gross margins and non-GAAP earnings that nearly tripled.

EBITDA rose to $12.4M, beating an expected $10.8M, from the prior year's $6.7M.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) was $55.77M, a 34.5% vs. a year-ago 32.9%.

Revenue by segment: OEM Solutions, $133M (up 10%); Enterprise Solutions, $21.7M (up 44.8%); Cloud and Connectivity Services, $7.1M (up 2.1%).

For Q2, allowing for a full quarter of contribution from GlobalTop's GNSS business, it's guiding toward revenue of $165M-$175M (above consensus for $163.5M) and EPS of $0.24-$0.32 (above $0.21 expected).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release