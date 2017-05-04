Zillow builds off 52-week high with record revenues in Q1

Zillow (Z +2.2% ) has turned up and is adding to today's 52-week high in late trading, +1.4% , after Q1 earnings that beat expecations and featured record revenues.

The company's Marketplace revenues rose in each segment and in a seasonal high for visitors, Zillow drew its all-time high in unique users.

Net loss narrowed substantially on a GAAP basis, to $4.6M from a year-ago loss of $47.6M. EBITDA of $54.8M easily beat an expected $38.8M.

Revenue breakout: Marketplace, Premier Agent, $175.3M (up 30.3%); Marketplace, other real estate, $34.8M (up 93.3%); Marketplace, Mortgages, $20.3M (up 23.2%); Display revenue, $15.45M (down 9.2%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $257M-$262M (vs. consensus for $257.5M) and EBITDA of $27M-$32M (below $46.2M expected). For the full year, it sees revenue of $1.05B-$1.065B (above consensus for $1.044B) and EBITDA of $215M-$230M (above an expected $209.1M).

Press Release