Sibanye Gold completes Stillwater Mining deal, says Q1 gold production -9%

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) completes its $2.2B purchase of Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC), the only U.S. producer of platinum and palladium, in the South African miner's third such acquisition in the past year.

The takeover positions SBGL as the world's fourth largest producer of precious metals that include platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold.

SWC, which operates a mining complex in Montana whose third mine is scheduled to start producing next year, will provide a big boost to SBGL's platinum and palladium production. although prices for the metals used in vehicles' catalytic converters and in jewelry has plunged since a high in 2008.

Separately, in an operations update, SBGL says Q1 gold production fell 9% Y/Y to 330.1K oz., mostly due to the cessation of mining operations at the Cooke 4 shaft last September.