Revenue jump, strong guidance push Universal Display up 13.4%

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is one of Nasdaq's top few gainers in after-hours action, up 13.4% after Q1 earnings

Revenue was up 87% off a near-doubling of material sales, which was driven by an increase in phosphorescent emitted sales.

Operating income rose to $12.1M from a previous $2.5M, and net income jumped to $10.4M from a year-ago $1.9M.

Revenue breakout: Material sales, $46.6M (up 91.9%); Royalty and license fees, $7M (up 31.5%); Contract research services, $1.9M (up 3,240% from $57,000).

It says it now has enough visibility into performance (amid a forecast the industry will grow faster than expected this year) to guide to 2017 revenues of $260M-$280M, above expectations for $246.9M.

Press Release