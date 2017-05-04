Shell sees no affect from Australian LNG export control plans

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) CFO Jessica Uhl says the company is does not expect any business impact from the Australian government's move to introduce export controls on liquefied natural gas to protect domestic supply.

Uhl says Shell is a net contributor to the domestic Australian gas market, and restrictions would be imposed only on companies that export more gas than they supply to the domestic market.

The CFO also says Shell had continued to invest in upstream development of its coal seam gas business in Queensland so it could maintain supply for both domestic and export markets.

Shell is involved in several Australian LNG projects, including operating the Queensland Curtis LNG plant and holding minority stakes in Gorgon and NW Shelf LNG.