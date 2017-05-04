CBS +2.6% as fees, streaming growth mitigate ad decline

CBS (CBS +0.6% ) is up 2.6% in postmarket trading after its Q1 beat despite revenue that fell in a tough ad environment, and with no Super Bowl for comparability.

The company's Entertainment segment revenues fell more than 9% (vs. a year ago, which contained Super Bowl 50); affiliate and subscription fees were a bright spot, up 28%, with higher fees and sub growth at the company's streaming service, CBS All Access.

Similarly, higher revenues at its Cable Networks were led by growth at its streaming Showtime offering.

Revenues by segment: Entertainment, $2.35B (down 9.3%); Cable Networks, $543M (up 3.4%); Publishing, $161M (up 11%); Local Media, $409M (down 8.7%).

Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.6B (down 23.1%); Content Licensing and Distribution, $845M (up 15.9%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $842M (up 16.6%).

Press Release