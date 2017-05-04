Reuters: Justice Dept. opens criminal probe into Uber's evasions

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Uber (Private:UBER), complete with a grand jury subpoena issued to the company, Reuters reports.

The investigation touches on the reports of Uber using software called "Greyball" to help drivers evade regulators who were pursuing Uber's operations in areas where it hadn't yet been approved, the report says.

After a New York Times report exposed the program, Uber acknowledged it had been used to avoid government officials in places like Portland, Ore. The company says the tech was used "exceedingly sparingly" in Portland before it was approved there in 2015.