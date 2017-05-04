Rio Tinto boss sees China's economy staying positive into 2018

“Are we concerned about the Chinese economic health? The answer is no,” says Rio TInto (RIO -0.8% ) CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques, pointing to indicators on China’s economy that he says indicate continued growth through 2018.

The CEO notes Q1 growth in China unexpectedly picked up to 6.9% for the first back-to-back acceleration in seven years, as industrial output advanced and factory prices surged.

Commodities markets have plunged recently on concerns over continued demand in China from slower economic expansion and capacity cuts, and that political uncertainty is hurting prospects for improved global growth.

Restructuring in China’s steel industry “doesn’t mean they will reduce the output,” and there may be opportunities for Rio as remaining mills move to higher quality imported ore, Jacques says.