Bunge gains 4% after J.P. Morgan upgrade

Bunge (NYSE:BG) enjoyed a 4% rally in today's trade, recouping some of yesterday’s 11.3% drop after Q1 earnings came in below expectations, as J.P. Morgan analyst Ann Duignan upgraded shares to Neutral from Underweight.

Duignan says record crop supplies in Brazil and Argentina will come to market, and BG’s asset footprint will be well placed to benefit from the competitiveness of Latin American exports.

The analyst notes that BG has prices hedged for 2017 and would expect to generate comparable segment earnings in 2018; she also says the stock's risk/reward appears evenly balanced at the current valuation.