YouTube to produce more than 40 original shows

YouTube (GOOG +0.5% , GOOGL +0.7% ) is producing more than 40 original shows and movies in the coming year, and bumping its spending on paid service YouTube Red, it's set to announce as part of NewFronts.

That will include a half-dozen original series available for free on YouTube, and it's a step up in strategy as competition grows in quality online programming.

“We’re working with YouTube stars and big celebrities that we know have global appeal, advertiser appeal and are largely established on the platform,” YouTube's Susanne Daniels tells Bloomberg.

More high-quality programming in the mix vs. user-created videos also offers the chance to mitigate blowback like that the company suffered last month, when advertisers found their ads streaming next to extremist videos.

New content will include shows from Ellen DeGeneres and comedians Kevin Hart and Rhett & Link. Johnson & Johnson is sponsoring Best.Cover.Ever, a Ryan Seacrest music competition program.