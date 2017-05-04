HBO exploring up to four 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs

With ratings hit Game of Thrones winding its way toward a conclusion next year, HBO (NYSE:TWX) is exploring the prospect of as many as four spin-off shows.

There's no timeline yet, but the network has deals with four different writers to pursue the idea.

Game of Thrones showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff and creator George R.R. Martin will be attached to the projects but won't write.

The show -- HBO's most-watched ever -- drew 8.9M viewers in last season's finale, and the season averaged 23.3M multiplatform viewers.