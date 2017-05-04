Buffett: I've sold a third of IBM stake this year

Ahead of "Capitalist Woodstock" -- the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual meeting in Nebraska this weekend -- Berkshire chief Warren Buffett says he's sold about a third of his stake in IBM in 2017.

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying," he tells CNBC. "I've revalued it somewhat downward ... When it got above $180 we actually sold a reasonable amount of stock."

IBM closed today at $159.05. Buffett owned about 81M shares at the end of 2016.

He's now stopped selling and Berkshire still has more than 50M shares. But IBM, a "big strong company," has "big strong competitors too," he notes.