Emerge Energy upgraded to Buy at Stifel; shares -7% anyway

Emerge Energy Services (EMES -6.8% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $16 price target, up from $14, at Stifel, which foresees volume growth and higher margins continuing through Q2 and the remainder of 2017.

EMES posted positive adjusted EBITDA in Q1, marking the first quarter of positive EBITDA since 4Q 2015, with result driven by a 50% increase in sales volumes and gross margins of $2.40/ton vs. -$10.40/ton in the prior quarter.

Assuming EMES pays down debt instead of distributions, the firm upgrades units to Buy as the stock looks attractively valued based on earnings potential.