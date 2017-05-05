Oculus closes VR film studio

Bad news for fans of VR film: Oculus Story Studio is being shuttered and will instead divert funds to "support more external production."

The move means the Facebook-owned (NASDAQ:FB) unit is no longer the heir apparent to Pixar's small, cutting-edge digital animation studio, charged with driving Hollywood into the next phase of interactive entertainment.

Update: Despite the news, Facebook (FB) is still looking to be a "video first" company. The firm just posted a range of positions to create "motion picture content," including a "film producer," "software engineer, film" and a "production lead for media partnerships."