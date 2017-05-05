Next healthcare showdown: The Senate

"Make no mistake: This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare," President Trump said in the Rose Garden, after the House passed the American Health Care Act by a slim margin of 217 to 213.

The legislation now faces an uphill battle in the Senate where several Republican members have signaled it could see major revisions.

Reports also indicate that the chamber could write its own version of a bill.

Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY, QHC, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP, SEM