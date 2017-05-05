OPEC losing its grip on crude?

Following a sharp selloff on Thursday amid fears of oversupply, the price of WTI dropped into the $43 handle before finding a floor during Asian trade.

U.S. production levels are now not far off top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Tumbling prices would likely force OPEC members to extend production cuts later this month, according to analysts, but the prospect of deeper cuts appear slim.

Oil futures are currently flat at $45.52/bbl.

