Ruth's Hospitality reaffirms FY2017 guidance

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports company-owned comparable restaurant sales rose 0.7% in Q1, consisted of an average check increase of 2.4%.

Traffic down 1.7% for the period.

Total restaurant sales grew 3.7% to $99.46M.

Franchise income decreased 2.5% to $4.39M.

Average unit weekly company-owned sales steady Y/Y at $111K.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of restaurant sales for the company slipped 90 bps to 28.7%, primarily driven by a 1.4% decline in total beef costs.

Operating margin rate squeezed 70 bps to 15.4%.

FY2017 Guidance: Food and beverage costs: 29% to 31% of restaurant sales; Restaurant operating expenses: 47% to 49% of restaurant sales; Marketing and advertising costs: 2.9% to 3.1% of total revenues; G&A expenses: $32M to $34M; Effective tax rate: 31% to 34%; Capital expenditure: $24M to $26M; Diluted shares outstanding: 31.3M to 32M.