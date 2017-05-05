Avantor to be bought by New Mountain Capital for $33.25/share

Laboratory supplies company VWR Corp. (NASDAQ:VWR) agrees to be acquired by Avantor, owned by P-E firm New Mountain Capital, in a deal reflecting an enterprise value of ~$6.4B.

Avantor's cash offer of $33.25/share represents a 2.3% discount to VWR's closing price yesterday but a 17% premium to the closing price on May 2, the day before the start of market speculation regarding a potential sale of VWR.

Avantor says the deal combines its expertise in ultra-high-purity materials and customized solutions with VWR's global scale and channel access.