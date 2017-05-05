Futures steady with jobs on tap

Oil appears to be driving movement for U.S. stock index futures. Both were down during the overnight session, but as crude flatlined at $45/bbl, so did equities.

Investors are also focused on the April non-farm payrolls number, which is expected to show the U.S. economy adding 185,000 jobs last month vs. 98,000 in March.

Gold is 0.4% higher at $1233/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.36%.

