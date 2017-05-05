More on Senior Housing Properties' Q1 miss

Q1 normalized FFO $108.4M or $0.46 per share vs. $110.3M and $0.46 one year ago. Expectations were for $0.47. Dividend is $0.39.

Notable underperformed during quarter was from the company's 68 managed senior living communities (which make up 14.8% of total NOI), where Y/Y NOI dipped 3.1%. NOI was relatively flat in triple net leased senior living communities (41.1% of total NOI) and leased medical properties (41.3% of total NOI).

No guidance given.

Conference call at 1 ET

Previously: Senior Housing Properties Trust misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 5)

SNH flat premarket