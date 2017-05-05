Citi sets odds on Apple's M&A target

Citi lists Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as the top target of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a fresh note to clients titled "Addressing the Problem of Too Much Cash."

The investment firm thinks a 10% repatriation tax on cash sitting overseas will entice Apple to bring in the M&A firepower to Cupertino.

The other top potential targets for Apple identified by Citi are Disney (NYSE:DIS), Hulu, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with analyst Jim Suva writing that each is a strategic fit in its own way.

The Citi handicapping puts 40% odds on a Netflix buyout, 25% odds on a Disney buyout and the rest at 10% or lower odds. Add you own potential Apple target in the comment stream.