Second BHP investor calls for sale of U.S. shale assets, board shakeup

A second BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) shareholder is pressing for strategic changes at the miner, with Sydney-based Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund joining Elliott Management to push for a sale of U.S. shale assets and an overhaul of the board and senior management.

Tribeca wants BHP to consider selling its U.S. assets but should maintain its current dual-listed structure, differing its from Elliott's view that BHP should move its primary listing to London, a move Australia's Treasurer has said he would not allow.

Tribeca estimates BHP could fetch $10B for its shale assets, based on recent deals done in the Permian and Eagle Ford shale regions that implied prices of $30K-$40K per net acre.

BHP has said it wants to hold on to its Permian acreage, where it has been consolidating its position by acquiring high grade acreage and is looking to trade acreage or work with companies with adjoining acreage to raise production.