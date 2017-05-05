LP +6.2% on positive outlook

Income from continuing operations of $48M, or $0.33 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $112M vs. $52M in year earlier period.

"LP had an outstanding first quarter led by higher OSB prices and a 16% volume increase in Siding... South America had solid results and EWP returned to profitability," said CEO Curt Stevens. "Housing and building activity was on forecast for the first quarter and all indications are that this will continue into the near future."

LPX +6.2% premarket

Q1 results