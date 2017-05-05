Monster Beverage rallies after earnings

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports sales in its Monster Energy Drinks segment increased 7.5% in Q1 to $668.6M.

Sales in the Strategic Brands segment (includes brands acquired from Coca-Cola) were up 16.4% to $68.0M.

U.S. sales were up 3.8% vs. +8.1% last year.

Gross profit rose 160 bps to 64.8% of sales in Q1.

Distribution costs as a percentage of sales fell during the periof, but selling expenses as a percentage of sales rose.

The company's effective tax rate was 32.8% vs. 35.8% a year ago.

"We are pleased to report continued progress on the strategic alignment of our distribution system with Coca-Cola bottlers, both domestically and internationally," says CEO Rodney Sacks.

