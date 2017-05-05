Applied Optoelectronics up 6% after strong quarter; sell-side applauds

via Notable Calls

Raymond James sees more than 100% upside in the stock, lifting its price target to $100 from $74. The stock, says RayJay, has been unfairly pressured along with the other opticals. "We believe the data center market demand greatly exceeds supply."

Cowen raises its price target to $94 from $75 - Keeps getting better; significantly underappreciated and undervalued. "We expect growth and profitability to continue to exceed Street expectations driven by ongoing strong growth from AMZN."

AAOI +6.25% premarket

Other opticals to watch: Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Previously: Applied Optoelectronics beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (May 4)