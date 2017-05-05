Shell Midstream buys additional assets from Shell for $630M

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) agrees to acquire various pipeline assets from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for $530M.

The acquisitions include Refinery Gas Pipelines, a network of ~100 miles of gas pipeline connecting multiple refineries and plants operated along the U.S. Gulf Coast to Shell Chemical sites; Delta Pipeline, a 130-mile onshore pipeline aggregating volumes from five offshore pipelines; and Na Kika Pipeline, a 180-mile offshore pipeline anchored by the Na Kika platform which serves as a host to eight different subsea fields and connects to the Delta Pipeline.