April jobs: UE rate falls alongside labor force participation

Alongside 211K jobs added in April (vs. 185K expected), March's 98K gain was revised down to 79K, and February's up to 232K from 219K. We'll call the establishment numbers a modest beat.

The unemployment rate, however, was expected to tick up to 4.6%, but instead dropped to 4.4%. As usual, we look to the labor force participation rate, and it did indeed fall - to 62.9% from 63.0%.

The broader U6 unemployment rate fell to 8.6% from 8.9%.

The average workweek edged higher by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours.

Average hourly earnings rose $0.07 to $26.19; they're up 2.5% on a Y/Y basis.

Treasury yields spiked higher as the headlines hit at 8:30 ET, but have pulled back since. The 10-year yield is actually a hair lower on the session at 2.354%.

TLT +0.1%, TBT -0.2%