Zafgen updates on obesity drug

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) says MetAP2 inhibitor ZGN-1061 was well tolerated and safe in a Phase 1 trial on obesity. The trial indicated improvements in metabolic parameters for patients.

Trial results: "On average, patients treated with ZGN-1061 for four weeks lost weight relative to placebo-treated patients (-4.6 lbs, -2.2 lbs, and -3.8 lbs for 0.2 mg, 0.6 mg, and 1.8 mg, respectively vs. -0.51 lbs for placebo), with trends for improvements observed in waist circumference, food intake, low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, C-reactive protein, adiponectin and leptin."