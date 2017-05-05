Gold, oil, and the dollar mostly as they were following jobs numbers

April jobs came in as a modest beat - 211K added vs. expectations for 185K - and the unemployment rate ticked all the way down to 4.4% as the labor force participation rate declined.
The dollar (UUP, UDN) has seen a barely visible downtick, but the jobs print isn't likely to change what were already pretty strong odds of the Fed's next rate hike coming in June.
Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) remains higher by 0.2% at $1,232 per ounce., and oil (NYSEARCA:USO) little-changed at $45.51 per barrel.
