LendingClub -3% after Q1 beat, but soft Q2 guidance

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $200K vs. loss of $900K in Q4, and profit of $26.3M a year ago.

Originations of $1.96B down 1% from Q4, and against $2.75B a year ago. Banks funded 40% of total originations, up from 31% in Q4; retail investors funded 15%, up from 13%.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA seen at -2.5M-to-$2.5M vs. Street estimates at $5.3M; full-year seen at $45M-$55M ($40M was low end previously).

BTIG bull Mark Palmer reiterates his Buy rating and $9 price target, noting well better-than-hoped adjusted EBITDA in Q1. "Clearly CEO Scott Sanborn and his team are counting on the company to find another gear in H2."

LC -3.1% premarket to $5.90.

