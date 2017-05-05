Immunomedics +19% on private placement, CEO departure, IMMU-132 news

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) +18.8% premarket on news it raised $125M in gross proceeds in a private placement of convertible preferred stock, and now expects to have sufficient operating funds through Q3.

President and CEO Cynthia Sullivan is resigning, to be replaced by CFO Michael Garone, and founder and Chief Scientific Officer David Goldenberg also will step down.

IMMU also says Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) has terminated its license agreement for IMMU-132 (sacituzumab govitecan) and settle related litigation; IMMU will retain all rights to the antibody-drug conjugate, and is targeting submission of a BLA for approval in late Q4 2017 or Q1 2018.