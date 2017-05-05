Stocks edge higher at the open following April jobs report

Stocks open mostly higher after the April headline jobs number topped expectations, tempered by a drop in the labor force participation rate and a Y/Y decline in average hourly earnings; Nasdaq +0.2% , S&P +0.1% , Dow -0.1% .

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.6% ahead of the final round of the country's presidential election, U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.8% and Japan's Nikkei again was closed for a holiday.

In U.S. corporate news, IBM -2.5% after Warren Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire Hathaway sold a third of its ~81M-share position in the stock during Q1 and Q2.

U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $45.57/bbl, steadying after hitting an overnight low of $43.76/bbl; the WTI benchmark has lost 8% so far this week.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower across the board, with the 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.36%.