Buy the dip in BEAT, say analysts

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had a rough session yesterday as well-fed investors used the inline earnings and lack of guidance boost as an excuse to take profits.

It's a buying opportunity, Dougherty's Gene Mannheimer tells Bloomberg. The LifeWatch deal is still very much intact, and investors should consider a particularly tough comp BEAT had this quarter.

He reiterates his Buy rating and $37 price target ( 32% upside ).

Lake Street's Bruce Jackson echoes those sentiments, and reiterates his Buy rating and $30 price target. His "back-of-the-envelope, aspirational" PT would be north of $40.

Shares are down another 1.4% to $27.76 in the early-going today.

Previously: BioTelemetry EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 3)