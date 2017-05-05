Baxter says it is part of DoJ probe into saline shortage

Baxter International (BAX -0.2% ) discloses it is part of a Justice Department criminal investigation into whether large producers of saline solutions and other injectable medicines colluded to create supply shortages so they could benefit from higher prices.

In its latest 10-Q filing, BAX said it learned in April about the DoJ probe and that a federal grand jury in Pennsylvania had subpoenaed documents from the company and an unnamed employee.

BAX previously said it is cooperating with the New York attorney general’s office in an investigation of business practices in the intravenous saline industry, and is facing a complaint filed in federal court in Illinois regarding industry practices.