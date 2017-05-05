Guidance boost from Herbalife sways other stocks

Shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) rocket 12% after Herbalife tops Q1 estimates and issues strong guidance (full-year EPS $4.05-$4.45 vs. $4.09 consensus).

News from the nutrition supplements seller has swayed the personal care sector and other firms specializing in direct selling in the past, and today is no different for some names.

Some stocks seeing a bounce today include Nu Skin (NUS +2.5% ), GNC Holdings (GNC +1.5% ), Avon Products (AVP +1.1% ), USANA Health Sciences (USNA +1.7% ) and Tupperware Brands (TUP +0.9% ). Weight Watchers (WTW -1.3% ) and Medifast (MED -4.2% ) are heading in the opposite direction.

Previously: Herbalife +4.5% after beat and boost (May 4)