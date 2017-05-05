Kratos up nearly 13% after Q1 beat

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $10.6M more than doubled what was earned in Q1 one year ago, with revenue of $167.8M up 9.7%.

Company book-to-bill ratio of 0.9 to 1; Unmanned systems division of 2.3 to 1; Microwave electronic products division of 1.9 to 1.

Total backlog at quarter's end of $878.3M; bid and proposal pipeline of $5.9B.

Previous full-year guidance for revenue of $700M-$720M, and adjusted EBITDA of $52M-$54M is affirmed. Q2 revenue guidance of $170M-$176M, and AEBTIDA of $8M-$12M.

KTOS +12.8%

