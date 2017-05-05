El Pollo Loco tracks higher after pleasing guidance

El Pollo Loco (LOCO +8.4% ) pops after the restaurant operator sets FY17 proforma EPS guidance ahead of the consensus estimate.

Management says it is taking measures to boost traffic after seeing a 2.2% decline in transactions at comparable company-operated restaurants in Q1.

Restaurant contribution as a percentage of sales fell 40 bps to 20.3% during the quarter as higher labor costs were largely offset by lower food and freight costs.

El Pollo Loco expects to open 15 to 20 new company-owned restaurants and 8 to 12 new franchised restaurants in 2017.

