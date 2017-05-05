More on Revlon's Q1

Revlon (REV -22.6% ) reports pro forma net sales declined 5.3% if the impact of the currency swings is backed out in Q1.

Consumer segment net sales slipped 9.3% to $290.4M driven by continuing softness in consumption of core beauty categories in the mass retail channel in North America.

Professional segment net sales squeezed 6.2% to $108M primarily due to continued net sales declines of CND nail products and lower net sales of American Crew men’s grooming products, as a result of the timing of shipments.

Elizabeth Arden net sales flat at $192M.

Gross margin rate down 960 bps to 55.4%.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA decreased 47% to $32.2M.