Wingstop flies after riding out higher costs

It's a relief rally for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) after Q1 results satisfy investors.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores fell 1.1% during the quarter and bone-in chicken wings costs were up 11%, but the addition of 131 new restaurants in the quarter compared to a year ago helped Wingstop top estimates.

The chain's labor costs rose to 24.8% of sales vs. 20.3% a year ago, although that jump was largely anticipated.

Shares of Wingstop are up 13.33% to $32.85 to trade at their highest level of the year.

Previously: Wingstop beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 4)