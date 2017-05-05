California Resources +23% on lighter than expected Q1 loss

California Resources (CRC +22.7% ) skyrockets after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and easily beating analyst expectations on revenues.

CRC says Q1 operating cash flow totaled $133M and free cash flow after working capital was $100M, as it recognized a 38% Y/Y increase in realized per barrel crude oil prices.

Q1 daily production volumes averaged 132K boe/day vs. 148K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, down 11%, which is at the low end of the company's estimated base production decline range.

CRC raises its 2017 capex plan to $400M-$425M.